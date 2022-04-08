Apple to use upgraded cameras, audio for ‘Friday Night Baseball’

Apple and its broadcast partner MLB Network will use a fleet of state-of-the-art technology to cover its “Friday Night Baseball” streaming offering.

The games start Friday, April 8, 2022, with a 7 p.m. eastern game between the New York Mets at the Washington Nationals and a 9:30 p.m. match between the Houston Astros at the Los Angeles Angels.

As previously announced, Apple has partnered with MLB Network to power the broadcasts, which will leverage cameras that include high-speed Phantoms, the high-resolution Megalodon and more.

5.1 with spatial audio will also be enabled.

“Friday Night Baseball” will also incorporate new on-screen graphics that include probabilities-based forecasts of different situational outcomes, plus highlights and live look-ins from around the league integrated right into the broadcast.

Apple is also integrating with some of its other properties.

On-screen callouts will note batters’ walk-up songs, which will be linked to Apple Music. Post-game playlists will summarize the selections and feature collections of classic songs celebrating baseball.

Siri will also be on hand to offer assistance with baseball trivia.

In Apple News, fans can easily follow their favorite teams and watch personalized MLB highlights. Curated content will also be available each Friday featuring highlights and stories from around the league.

Apple is also offering a daily show called “MLB Daily Recap” as well as the “MLB Big Inning” whip-around show featuring live look-ins and in-game highlights every weeknight.

Full games and condensed versions will also be available on-demand via Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ is offering its MLB content without the need for an Apple TV+ subscription for a limited time.