SRMG announces new headquarters, broadcast facility in Riyadh

Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG), which owns more than 30 media platforms such as Asharq News, Asharq Al-Awsat and Independent Arabia, has announced new headquarters in the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The new office will include a broadcast facility with full production capabilities including studio space, augmented reality and virtual studios and support space for larger programming initiatives – such as cultural and scientific documentaries.

The headquarters is part of a larger expansion strategy for SRMG which aims to create a media hub in Saudi Araba, bringing together media, technology and content companies.

SRMG also plans to expand to Washington and Singapore, along with its current locations in London and Dubai.

The King Abdullah Financial District is expected to house other international companies and serve as the center of Saudi Arabia’s digital accompany, the company notes.

The facility will include 10 floors and 1,200 employees once complete with office space designed to encourage collaboration and interactivity.

SRMG brands include the newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat, the Asharq broadcast network, Arab News, Independent Arabia, Argaam, Manga Arabia, Sayidaty and Hia. SRMG also operates SRMG Media, SRMG X and SRMG Think.