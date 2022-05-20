Hearst’s WYFF News 4 in Greenville debuts new set

WYFF News 4, the Hearst-owned NBC affiliate in Greenville, South Carolina, has debuted a new set from Devlin Design Group.

The set includes the latest in technology along with textures and imagery that reflect the Blue Ridge Mountains and surrounding areas, notes DDG.

“Creating more compelling newscasts for the local WYFF audience by utilizing a variety of flexible and adaptable, technology-driven venues, in combination with showcasing the beauty of the area, makes this scenic storytelling environment dynamic. The flow and engaging interaction between talent, adds incredible energy to every production,” said Kartik Dakshinamoorthy of Devlin Design Group.

The WYFF team wanted a versatile set with a variety of storytelling venues able to accommodate both newscasts and special programming, such as debates.

DDG notes it was important for the design to create a visual connection with the community, which is achieved through nods to the natural surroundings, downtown Greenville and the Liberty Bridge.

The bridge, part of Falls Park, is a curving, sculptural and highly awarded pedestrian suspension bridge that symbolizes the community and is incorporated into the scenic design through the set’s header piece and anchor desk.

On the tech side, a seamless LED wall from Grant AV anchors the main desk talent shots. Presenters can walk and interact with video and graphic content displayed on the curved sweeping wall. The desk, an interpretation of the Liberty Bridge support beams, includes a backlit WYFF 4 logo, and is easily moveable.

The weather presentation area, anchored by a substantial weather desk, large enough to accommodate 2 meteorologists during severe weather, features a 3×3, 55” monitor array displaying the latest weather stats. An on camera working weather center, positioned behind sliding glass doors etched with Live Super Doppler 4 branding, is wrapped with 6 display monitors and 4 workstations.

Positioned next to the weather center, another presentation area features an array with two landscape 86” monitors, perfect for breaking news, additional severe weather coverage or for more intimate presentations.

Across the studio, another large multi-purpose area for visual storytelling and interviews includes a 6×1 array of 55” portrait monitors. A moveable platform can easily be added for seated conversations.

DDG’s design solution was inspired by the symbolism of the Falls Park on the Reedy Liberty Bridge, connecting the community. The curving studio layout emulates the curving sweep of the structure. The branding focal point, the main valance panel, combines a silhouette of the bridge and a large WYFF 4 logo over a stylized waterfall texture. The design was featured on a t-shirt given to the employees celebrating the launch.

The landscape surrounding Greenville, the heart of South Carolina’s Upcountry, surrounds the studio.

An RGB color changing mountain pattern, emulates the Blue Ridge Mountain vistas. Stacked stones commonly seen in the area, are used as a natural accent element. Stylized valance panels represent the many waterfalls the area is known for. Accent lighting throughout the scenic design allows for custom color cues to transform the look for dayparts or special programs.

The studio design includes a new lighting package from Brightline with lighting design from Dan McKenrick.