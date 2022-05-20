Detroit promos connect anchors with the people whose stories they’ve told

Scripps’ Detroit ABC affiliate created two promos focusing its primary anchors and the stories they’ve told from the heart of the community.

Featuring WXYZ 6 and 11 p.m. anchors Dave LewAllen and Carolyn Clifford, the promos weave together interviews shot with the anchors themselves as well as community members who were previously the subject of a story reported by one of the two experienced journalists.

Also included are a variety of views of the anchors interacting with the public, working in the field and lending a helping hand at charity events.

Most of this footage has a less formal feel, placing the emphasis on the anchor as a storyteller and interviewer.

Meanwhile, the interviews with the co-anchors and of the public praising them have the look and feel of a fully lit, sit-down interview as opposed to one done on the fly with an eyewitness or public official.

Each of the promos’ final shots is one that’s more in line with traditional talent promos, IDs and reopens, with the anchors looking at the camera with a smile locked on their face.

During most of the promo, a small version of WXYZ’s Circle 7 logo (with updated ABC globe) and the tagline “Your community. Your story. Your team” appears in the lower-left of the screen followed by a somewhat superfluous vertical pipe between it and the logo.

Near the start of each spot, the anchor’s name also appears on the screen using what appears to be Proxima with generous character spacing and a subtle animation effect.

The final shot of each promo repeats the tagline with the Action News logo and name appearing below, again with careful attention paid to the typography.