How the networks kicked off coverage of primetime Capitol insurrection hearing

The June 9, 2022, primetime hearings into the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was carried live by most major U.S. broadcast and cable news networks.

Broadcast networks began coverage at 8 p.m. eastern, with streaming and cable networks starting prior to that. The actual start of the hearing appears to have been purposefully delayed approximately two minutes past the hour, a common practice with events like this to allow the networks time to broadcast introductory material.

CBS News blended a version of its updated special report open with a short collage of clips to kick off the coverage. It stuck with its normal special report music, which has an urgent, serious tone to it that matched the on-screen imagery well.

CBS notably had one of the shorter opens that evening.

ABC started with anchor David Muir appearing briefly on camera, followed by an open using its often-used dramatic female announcer accompanied by on-screen pull-quote style text — a common format for the network.

When still imagery appeared on camera, ABC used a common technique of separating the focal point of the image from the background and applying a subtle animation effect.

As previously noted, NBC and MSNBC used the network’s existing January 6 look for its coverage, including an edited montage of topical imagery combined with textural elements with anchor Lester Holt reading over it before yielding to a short animation with an ominous hard-hitting musical bed.

Somewhat unusually, NBC News‘ coverage was split across coasts. Holt, who did not anchor “NBC Nightly News” Monday, June 6, 2022 or Tuesday, June 7, 2022, anchored from Los Angeles June 8, 2022 and June 9, 2022 and remained there for the hearing coverage.

Advertisement

The network looped in correspondents and panelists from various locations across the Capitol, including the White House and Capitol Hill as well as multiple venues within its Washington, D.C. bureau, each shown on-screen in individual boxes rather than have all or most talent in the same studio as is often done for these types of special events.

Fox’s flagship cable channel did not carry live, interrupted coverage of the hearing, instead airing coverage with co-hosts Martha MacCallum and Brett Baier on Fox Business, with the same primary feed made available to affiliates and on its digital platforms.

The same cable channel was the only major English-language broadcast or cable news network to opt out of airing the coverage, though it did dip in to feeds from inside the hearing room throughout its normal primetime programming. It also offered post-hearing analysis after primetime completed.

CNN launched its coverage with a montage featuring an announcer and included multiple video effects and animated elements such as filmstrip-style looks.

MSNBC used a similar look to NBC and opened coverage with a narrated collage featuring Rachel Maddow.