MSNBC spotlights ‘plea for change’ in promo featuring Uvalde footage

In an emotional promo, MSNBC combined some poignant moments and footage from the scene of the Uvalde school shooting under the theme of “this is a plea for change.”

The spot is part of the “This is who we are series.”

The crux of the interview is an emotional interview where anchor José Díaz-Balart reaches out to comfort his subject.

Like recent versions in the series, the unknown musical bed is not used, but rather another piece of unidentifiable music.