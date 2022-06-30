‘SportsCenter’ shifts to annex while main studio gets updates

By Michael P. Hill

ESPN’sSportsCenter” has been originating from a temporary location as its main studio undergoes some updates.

Connecticut-based editions of “SportsCenter” on ESPN and ESPN2 typically originate from Studio X inside of Digital Center 2 in Bristol, with the studio custom-built for the program.

ESPN opens new facility

This studio space – which looks into a newsroom and workspace – features massive LED installations on walls in a variety of configurations that are, according to images released by the network, being disassembled. 

Digital Center 2 opened in 2014 and houses a variety of studios for the network. Adjoining Studio X is a smaller studio officially designated as Studio XA, known internally as the “annex.” This has been used for “SportsCenter” editions that air on ESPNews and features two additional venues, one of which is being used by editions of the sportscast that normally originate from the main Studio X.

The two spaces can be divided with an airwall, which is what ESPN is doing during the upgrades. 

ESPN notes that the main studio is scheduled to return with a new look ahead of football season.

The changes do not affect “SportsCenter” editions that regularly air from Los Angeles or Washington, D.C. 

