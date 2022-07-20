NBC Sports celebrates 150 years of British Open with new titles

NBC Sports debuted a new opening titles sequence and bumpers for its coverage of the 150th British Open on NBC and Peacock.

Working with Keex Frame – who also helped conceptualize NBC’s Super Bowl LVI design package – the new opens continue to feature the Claret Jug prominently but with a special connection to the Open Championship’s 150th anniversary.

Flowing lines of orange and yellow weave through and around the Claret Jug, signifying the players’ journey in the tournament.

These lines draw inspiration from the tournament’s special anniversary logo, where the elements create the trophy inside the number’s negative space.

The themes of history, elegance and resilience are included in the opening sequence, showcasing the event’s legacy and even a bit of the unique Scottish weather at the Old Course at St Andrews.

Across its major golf coverage, such as the US Open, NBC Sports often includes hyper-realistic renders of the event’s trophy as a key element of the title sequence along with footage from past events. These elements are then overlaid on scenic shots from the golf course with a bit of gaussian blur.