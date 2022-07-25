Asharq outlines explosive Ukrainian land mine dangers using AR segment

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

Asharq News has released a virtual explainer on the dangers of land mines in Ukraine.

Featuring presenter Hani Hijazi outfitted in protective “press” garb, the segment was created with Maya and rendered with Unreal Engine Version 5.

Produced by Abdelaziz Al-Sharafy, the segment transports Hijazi to multiple venues, including virtual worn-torn worlds and aboard a variety of military transports.

Sound effects, which were handled by Ali Alsohagy, add to the literal explosive nature of the segment, with production music from the horror and thriller themed “Don’t Go Into The Basement” album’s “Creeping Under” track from Warner Chappell Production Music.