NewsNation expanding NYC, D.C. broadcast studio facilities

Nexstar’s NewsNation has announced additional expansions of its production facilities in New York and Washington, D.C.

The network is currently building out new studios in both locations that will feature LED video panels, multiple control rooms and space for 200 editorial and production staffers, according to an Aug. 22, 2022 announcement.

The New York City facility is expected to support the production of Chris Cuomo’s upcoming new show for the network, which will be based there, in addition to other programming and live reports.

In Washington, a new studio is scheduled to come online in the coming months and will serve as a home base for senior political contributor George Will and the Network’s political editor and elections analyst Chris Stirewalt as well as other reports from the nation’s capital.

NewsNation will continue to call the WGN building in Chicago its primary home, a space that includes two studios dedicated to its use, control rooms and a newsroom upstairs from the one WGN uses to produce its local newscasts.

Chicago also serves as master control for the NewsNation channel, which was formerly known as WGN America, as well as local independent station WGN.

In addition to the facility expansion news, Nexstar also announced several new hires for the network.