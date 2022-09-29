Bloomberg invests in updated D.C. studios to bolster political coverage

Bloomberg Media has invested in expanding its Washington, D.C. broadcast operations ahead of the 2022 midterms and 2024 presidential election.

The network has installed a new studio that will be used for election coverage and other programming originating from the capital.

It features an 87-foot long seamless video wall that’s eight feet tall and designed to be fed with a variety of looks, including branded graphics, live video, data feeds and more.

Bloomberg TV was an early pioneer in using video walls to showcase virtual set extensions that made its broadcast environments appear more expansive than they were — often replicating the feel of the actual building the studio was in.

However, initial photos released by the network show the video walls being used with branded and topical backgrounds instead, though the investment lends itself well to being able to create a myriad of different looks in the same space.

There is also an oval-shaped anchor desk that can be used in a variety of formats, including radio and audio simulcasts, though the space is configurable in a variety of ways.

In 2023, Bloomberg is planning to launch a weekly politics show and is also nearly the debut of numerous other initiatives on digital, radio and other platforms plus live events.