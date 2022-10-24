Charlotte station breaks down its approach to each evening newscast to serve audience better

WBTV in Charlotte, North Carolina, is airing two promos, each focused on different dayparts and explaining how each newscast fits into a larger strategy of providing news coverage with distinct approaches.

The first emphasizes all the things the station’s “On Your Side Tonight” 7 p.m. newscast does “more” of, including “more in-depth reporting” and “more meaningful conversations on the things that matter.”

Anchor Jamie Boll narrates this promo, which includes nighttime beauty shots from around the city with on-screen text skewed to fit the perspective of a particular element in each clip. Additional, non-skewed text, appears over Boll’s shoulder when he appears on camera at various spots throughout the promo, standing in front of a nighttime view of the city skyline in soft bokeh.

At the end of the promo, viewers see a wide shot of Boll standing on the roof of a structure at night, with two lights on wheeled stands aimed at him.

The shot pushes in and then tilts up over him to showcase a wide view of the city as the show logo animates in.

The other promo focuses on the station’s afternoon to early evening newscast block from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

It starts with talent Alex Giles, Shevaun Bryan, Molly Grantham and Boll discussing how the city is always changing.

“That’s why WBTV News designed your evenings to get you caught up on everything you may have missed during the day,” says Boll.

Advertisement

Giles then explains that “First at Four” is designed for “anything you haven’t seen yet” while Bryan and Grantham mention that “Live at Five” is focused on breaking news “what’s happening right now.”

At this point, the promo switches to shots inside of a grocery store, and Boll takes advantage of an avocado to drive home the point of the 6 p.m. newscast’s focus on “fresh, original reporting.”

This promo ends with all four talent standing on the rooftop of a building in daylight hours, with a similar zoom that shows the talent before shifting to the city behind them.