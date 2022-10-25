S.C. station promotes late news with dramatic promo

Columbia, South Carolina station WIS is promoting its evening newscasts with a dramatic, hard-hitting spot.

The promo features a lower-register voiceover artist who uses a bold intonation while music worthy of a thriller movie plays in the background.

As the announcer extols the various virtues of the station, a blend of behind-the-scenes footage and three lifestyle scenes are tightly edited together to coordinate with the music’s pace.

Clips showcase reporters delivering live reports, anchors and forecasters in the studio, staffers getting gear into place and dark, dramatically-lit shots of the control room. Many of the clips feature purposefully unsteady camera moves, giving the entire spot a subtle sense of action without feeling rushed.

The promo also breaks out the station’s WIS10 Investigates and First Alert Weather franchises, each with their own segments, while also mentioning that the station has been “Your #1 Source” for news for 70 years.

The promo ends with the station news logo on a screen that also lists the 10 and 10:30 p.m. newscasts on Columbia’s CW (Channel 10.2) and WIS’s primary signal, an NBC affiliated station, at 11 p.m. along with its “Live, Local, Now” tagline.