Networks start promoting midterm election coverage

With less than a week to go before the 2022 midterms, the networks are in full-swing promoting their upcoming coverage slated for Nov. 6, 2022.

Many networks are promoting coverage within broadcasts, airing brief reminders for viewers to tune in at the end of political or election-themed segments.

Full promos aired during commercial breaks have also started airing as well and likely will increase in the coming days. This post will be updated as new promos air or become available to NewscastStudio.

CNN is sticking with its “Election Night in America” branding after NewsNation appeared to call dibs on the network’s “Debate Night in America” branding earlier in 2022.

It has also released a promo for its coverage that incorporates elements of its animated typography looks it’s used in the past with talent and other imagery. The voiceover is much less urgent and dramatic than what the network had been using.

The promo also uses some linear, star and Great Seal of the United States elements along with a boxier motif.

Speaking of NewsNation, the network is sticking with its overall election branding of “Decision Desk 2022” and revealed that name has a link with a partnership with Decision Desk HQ.

Its promo combines shots from inside its Chicago and New York City studio spaces, with the LED video walls used to showcase election imagery, candidate photos and branding.

Top talent makes appearances in either speaking or visual-only format and a final shot shows the network’s main Chicago studio’s six-panel video array proudly displaying its logo as a jib moves up out of the way.

MSNBC and NBC News are sticking with its longtime “Decision (Year)” branding to form “Decision 2022.”

The famous theme music is back as well and used an at least one MSNBC promo.

CBS News is using “America Decides” this year, after switching to “Voters Decide” in its off-cycle 2021 coverage. The line “Campaign ’22” is also used in most cases.

The network also appears to be dropping the look it introduced in 2020, which used the theme of a viewport snaking through virtual 3D spaces with flat, rectangular glass-like panels and simulated metal standoffs.

Instead CBS appears to be poised to switch to a look that draws from its “deconstructed eye” approach that’s been rolling out across the entire network and news division since 2020.

Designs have popped up during “CBS Evening News,” “CBS Mornings” and “Face the Nation” that show this to feature a series of concentric red, white, blue and transparent rights accented with hashmarks. The overall look has a bit more detail and dimension than some other applications and also features a very brief checkmark animation in the distinct animated endscreens that are included in most CBS promos.

In addition to the head-on view of the CBS eye, fullscreen graphics can also use an off-axis red, white and blue colored look as a background that is significantly cleaner, likely for the purpose of showcasing on-screen polling data and other information.

The distinct font RBNo2.1 does not appear to be used for the date in the logotypes despite its distinct “2” (of which there are now three of thanks to the year being “2022”).

At the local level, WBBM in Chicago is airing promos under the “Voters Decision” branding that uses a simplified version of the eye’s curves. This spot combines on air and digital coverage that is being offered through the CBS News Chicago streamer.

Network level promos are also incorporating the Paramount+ logo to drive viewers to digital as well.

ABC News appears to still be using its wordy “Your Voice. Your Vote” branding.

On Fox’s cable commentary channel, coverage remains under the “Democracy (Year)” name and appears to retain the same, 3D blocky bar look.

Various personalities are shown walking around the network’s headquarters narrating the spot before eventually finishing with a shot of Brett Baier and Martha MacCallum in Studio M in New York City gesturing to the large video wall there that’s sporting the “Democracy 2022” logo. The camera focuses in on this.

This shot is also featured in the short version of the promo.