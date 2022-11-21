Gray rebrands its Spanish-language Atlanta station as ‘Telemundo Georgia’

Atlanta’s Telemundo affiliate has rebranded under the broader name of “Telemundo Georgia.”

Gray Television owns WKTB-CD, and the move comes after its CBS-affiliated sister station formerly known as WGCL changed call signs to WANF and rebranded as “Atlanta News First” earlier this year.

While work was underway on the studio for Atlanta News First, WANF borrowed the set that was destined for WKTB.

WKTB officially moved into the space in November 2022, just ahead of Telemundo’s coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a key event on the network’s schedule.

WKTB uses elements of the Telemundo-version of “Look S,” the group graphics package developed initially for NBC-owned stations in 2021 — though the station is not owned by NBCUniversal or Telemundo.

The station is also airing promos that center around the idea of growth, change and evolution to showcase the new name.

The spot includes timelapse imagery of plants growing, buildings going up and a human face morphing from child to adulthood.

WKTB is licensed to Atlanta, but its feed is carried in other Georgia markets, including Macon, Augusta, Albany, Columbus and Savannah.

Gray eventually plans on setting up operations in other Atlanta communities that will create original content complemented by WKTB’s operations. The company acquired WKTB in February 2022.

Previously, the station was known as “Telemundo Atlanta.” It’s carried on virtual Channel 47 in the Atlanta area, one step above WANF’s virtual Channel 46 (prior to the call sign change, WGCL branded as “CBS 46”).