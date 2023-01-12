Atlanta Falcons open dedicated digital production facility

The Atlanta Falcons have officially cut the ribbon on a new multimillion-dollar digital production space, branded as Ticketmaster Studios.

Located at the team’s headquarters and training facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, the buildout includes multiple production spaces for traditional and digital content production. A broadcast studio, adorned with the Ticketmaster brand, is the primary venue of the digital facility along with a podcast studio and press conference room.

Support spaces such as control rooms, audio booth and edit bays are also part of the facility, with a variety of solutions from Ross Video powering the production.

“As demand for digital content continues to increase every year, we are excited to have this incredible, state-of-the-art facility to help us meet fan demand for engaging and real-time content,” said Rich McKay, CEO of the Atlanta Falcons.

“This facility will allow our excellent digital teams who have driven very strong audience growth over the years to efficiently produce more and even better content for all our channels and our partners. It’s ultimately another important investment in feeding the passion of Falcons fans.”

The broadcast studio at Ticketmaster Studios was designed by James Yates with fabrication from the team at Creative Dimensions.

NFL teams have continued to increase their original production output to wrap around existing league media offerings and add additional digital content, with most teams now having a dedicated studio space.

Photos courtesy of the Atlanta Falcons