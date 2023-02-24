MSNBC says it’s the place to turn during big turns of events

MSNBC is airing a promo that bills itself as the No. 1 destination in cable news for when there’s a “major turn of events.”

As is typical with any promo with ratings-related claims, the network includes fine print that notes the claim is based on “Nielsen, based on total viewership during major breaking news events. Details available on request.”

(Details about details)

The promo’s on-screen visuals include clips taken from recent coverage of the 2022 election, Capitol insurrection follow-ups and the War in Ukraine.

“When there’s a major turn of events,” the first screen reads with bold blue text set on a light gray gradient background with subtle light accents in the corners.

“And you need to understand the details,” is up next, followed by “more people turn to MSNBC” and “as their #1 destination in cable news.”

Interspersed are clips taken off network air that include anchors and contributors breaking down and analyzing the news, including some that include some higher-level vocabulary.

The promo’s background includes a musical track with lyrics that sound like someone repeating the phrase “watch me” or something similar.

Advertisement

Talent in the clips includes Lawrence O’Donnell, Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace, Chris Hayes, Joy Reid, Steve Kornacki (at the big board), Alex Wagner, Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, Willie Geist and Mike Barnacle.

That collection represents most of the network’s personality-driven show lineup and special event anchors teams with the exception of Stephanie Ruhle and Ari Melber.

Ruhle, who normally anchors “The 11th Hour,” has been hosting mini-roundtable segments with a rotating group of analysts the network bills “The Insiders” during special political coverage.

The promo’s look eschews using the blue, yellow, white and black look that MSNBC largely uses throughout its rolling coverage (though most of the shows the personalities mentioned here host have distinct looks).