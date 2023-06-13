Louisville station promotes ‘Storm Tracker’ vehicle

Gray Television’s WAVE in Louisville, Kentucky, is promoting its mobile weather-tracking vehicle with a new promo.

Dubbed “Storm Tracker,” the vehicle is co-branded with local dealership Oxmoor Ford, the vehicle isn’t new to the station, but the spot is designed to continue to showcase the vehicle and its features.

WAVE Director of Marketing Kris Ellison-Baete headed up the team who developed the new promo, including stylized shots of the vehicle parked and out and about and oversized yellow typography in solid and outline formats. Clips captured by the vehicle, as well as airchecks during severe weather, are also included, along with augmented reality-style labels showcasing the mobile radar and live streaming capabilities.

Like many weather promos, there is also a running theme of safety during severe weather.

DO YOU REMEMBER? Before the #WAVE3News @3StormTracker, we had… • The WAVE 3 Storm Chaser (2 versions) • The WAVE 3 Weather Wizard "Wagen" • The WAVE 3 Weather RV Advertisement Our history of weather vehicles goes back over 20 years! 🌪️🚙 pic.twitter.com/GGUwm9OGOQ — WAVE Storm Tracker (@WAVEStormTrackr) April 16, 2019

WAVE has had weather vehicles for over 20 years, including two iterations of “Storm Chaser,” both of which were oversized vans. There was also “Weather Wizard,” a VW Bug and an RV version. Previous vehicles had varying capacities and equipment payloads.

Hello there. Notice anything different? pic.twitter.com/yg5qjKLYML — WAVE Storm Tracker (@WAVEStormTrackr) November 8, 2022

Following the station’s January 2022 rebranding and new logo, the vehicle had its livery updated from the previous black, red and white color scheme later that year.

It now sports a blue, yellow and white motif with a redesigned logo and lightning bolt theme, which is showcased in the promo.

