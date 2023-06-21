‘BBC Reporting Scotland’ debuts larger version of regional studio set

“BBC Reporting Scotland” recently moved onto a new set that closely follows the layout of other studios that have rolled out at both the network level and various regional services.

The broadcast, which, as its name implies, serves Scotland, originates from Studio C at BBC Scotland headquarters in Pacific Quay, Glasgow.

The basic concept and layout of the space follows the general look and feel of Studio B at the broadcaster’s London Broadcasting House headquarters that has also been replicated at select regional studios — with more slated to come online in the future.

All of the regional versions have been significantly smaller than the London set and have a similar flexible design consisting of three seamless video walls, one of which is wider than the other two, a freestanding LED tower on one side of the space and a seating area situated in the opposite corner.

“BBC Reporting Scotland” has a slightly larger studio with a wider rear wall. It also has an anchor desk, as opposed to a sofa-style seating setup in one corner.

Like its sister sets, the space’s various video surfaces are used for news, weather and sports reporting.

The tower can be used as both a news standup location with other reports originating from the desk. It also doubles as a sports standup location, while weather is delivered from the center portion of the rear video wall, much like at the other studios.

There is also the option to use the tower and other video walls for additional standups.

Created by Jago Design, who also created the original London studio, the space also leverages more on-camera moves that allow it to take better advantage of the dynamic video walls and tower.

AV integration was provided by Anna Valley.