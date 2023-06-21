Fox Sports adds digital studio focused on social, vertical video

Fox Sports has added a dedicated production space in Los Angeles for digital content, labeled Stage D.

At 3,000 square feet and with 360 degrees of shooting space, the studio takes inspiration from the recently rebuilt Fox Sports Studio A, the network’s primary studio and home to the NFL and MLB coverage.

The new digital studio includes eight moveable Planar LED video walls, a moveable riser for interviews, a moveable LED floor unit and two production control rooms. Stage D will serve as the primary home of “Flippin’ Bats” along with “The Joel Klatt Show,” “State of the Union” and “The Skip Bayless Show.”

Fox Sports notes the LED video walls on the set are mounted to optimize for vertical video – used on platforms such as TikTok or Instagram – with reveal lines that also run vertically.

While intended for digital, the studio includes similar gear as Studio A including cameras from Grass Valley with prompters from Autoscript.

The control rooms are outfitted with gear from Ross Video including an Acuity production switcher and Overdrive software with a Calrec audio console. They’re also connected to Fox Sports’ main network and can be utilized for remote production, supported by AWS.

Advertisement