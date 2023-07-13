Fox Sports unveils outdoor studio for FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Fox Sports has announced that its broadcast of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 will originate from a dual-stage outdoor studio located along the Campbells Cove waterfront promenade in Sydney, Australia.

The studio layout features a vista of the iconic Sydney Opera House as the primary backdrop. Additional camera angles will present panoramas of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the historic Campbells Cove.

Fox Sports notes the studio is poised to offer viewers an immersive and scenic broadcast experience that underscores the location’s natural beauty.

The interior set occupies a 106-foot by 57.5-foot footprint with a height of 27 feet. In contrast, the outdoor set features a roofed, open-sided structure, offering a smaller but still substantial 59-foot by 46-foot footprint with a height of 26 feet.

The outdoor stage will also function as a demo pitch area and a 360-degree fan-facing desk position, presenting the opportunity to broadcast entirely from an open-air environment.

These new studios are slated for their television premiere on Fox this coming Sunday, July 16. This debut will take place during the “Gold Cup Matchday” pregame show before the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Final.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 will be broadcast live on Fox and FS1. The World Cup is scheduled to run from Thursday, July 20 to Sunday, Aug. 20, with all 64 matches taking place throughout this period.