CBS announces how its CW stations will rebrand this fall

CBS News and Stations has announced how it will rebrand the eight stations it owns currently affiliated with The CW when they convert to independents Sept. 1, 2023.

As previously announced, KBCW in San Fransisco, California, will change its call letters to KPYX and become branded as KPIX+ on air and WPCW in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, will become WPKD and be known as KDKA+.

Five of the remaining stations, meanwhile, will retain their current call signs and brand on-air as the city name followed by channel number. Officially, there will be no space between the two elements.

The final station in the group of soon-to-be-former-CW affiliations, KMAX in Sacramento, California, will continue to be known as simply KMAX.

It’s not surprisingly that CBS opted for the “plus” branding with KPIX and KDKA, as these stations’ calls are highly recognizable branding elements in their markets and it makes it clear the two offerings are linked.

The new city name schema aligns with CBS’s strategy of rebranding its linear newscasts, regional streamer and websites for CBS-affiliated and owned stations as “CBS News (City Name),” though it adds the distinction of the channel number.

Many of the owned CBS stations still use their channel number in their official logos.

CBS is also consolidating the looks of all eight stations to use its corporate typeface TT Norms. For all but KMAX and WPSG, the number is shown in a bright blue similar to the “default” shade used as a primary color in many of the news graphics packages used by local CBS newsrooms.

Fall schedules will feature a total of seven local, one-hour newscasts. The new 8 p.m. newscasts on WPSG, KMAX and KDKA+ Pittsburgh will be the only local newscasts airing in their respective markets during that hour.

Meanwhile, 8 and 9 p.m. newscasts on KPIX+ will be the only local newscasts airing in the Bay Area during those hours.

KPIX+ is also airing a new local 7 to 9 a.m. offering to be called the rather wordy “The Morning Edition from CBS News Bay Area.”

It’s not immediately clear how independent stations associated with owned CBS affiliates such as WLNY in New York will be rebranded. It’s also not clear how the hybrid “Now” branded newscasts being produced will be affected.

NewscastStudio has reached out to CBS for clarification on those points.