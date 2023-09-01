‘The View’ expected to debut new set, desk for Season 27

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

ABC News‘ “The View” is slated to debut a new set and table when it returns for Season 27 Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, Entertainment Weekly is reporting.

Few details about the new set and table were available ahead of the debut.

The show last got a complete set overhaul in September 2014, though that design, which also resulted in the show dropping its longtime logo, has been tweaked significantly since its debut, including getting a different video wall with vertically-mounted panels, shifting the iconic table back to a more traditional look from its brief stint at coffee table size. The floor and furnishing as well as on-set graphics have also changed over the years.

In 2016, for the show’s 20th anniversary, it introduced a refreshed on-air look that included some of the most significant changes to the studio and graphics.

Like many shows, “The View” also had to switch to a bigger sized desk during the COVID-19 pandemic era in order to allow its hosts to sit farther apart.

Since its inception, the show has been known for its signature desk, previously finished in traditional wood tones, with what appeared to be a folded-down half-moon leaf with the show logo on it. The surface faced the studio audience and cameras.

By the end of Season 26, the table “leaf” was constructed from a mix of solid surfaces and frosted glass.

“The View” has also confirmed the show is sticking with its Season 26 roster of hosts: Whoopi Goldberg as moderator with Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin scheduled to appear regularly. The show will continue to make use of guest co-hosts as needed.