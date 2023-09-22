‘Monumental’ rebrand comes to former NBC Sports Washington RSN

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

A Washington, D.C. regional sports network has dropped its NBC branding in favor of a name that reflects its new owner.

The network formerly known as NBC Sports Washington rebranded to Monumental Sports Network Sept. 20, 2023.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment bought the channel from Comcast in 2022 and rebranding plans were announced in June 2023.

Like the Monumental Sports & Entertainment parent company, the network uses a logo based of a strong “M” icon.

However, instead of the diagonal outer legs in the corporate logo, the network uses a much bolder icon with the upper right purposefully left unclosed.

Instead, the far right vertical features a pointed tip, a nod to the iconic Washington Monument, allowing the channel to feature both a familiar skyline element and a reference to the “monument” part of its own name.

Advertisement

Initial imagery shows it being used with a bevel effect along with similar accents that appear to replicate stonework found in so many of the D.C. area monuments.

Other applications shown, which may not be final, show it being used as an oversized background element behind on-set video wall graphics along with angled elements drawn from the letter’s strokes, star accents and a take on the patriotic red, white and blue color scheme that uses bold red, steel and navy blues and a combination of white and gray.

The rebranding is just the first in a series of changes viewers can expect. The network is currently building a new facility and set next to the Capitol One Arena.

The new studio set, which is shown in a rendering above, is expected to debut in December 2023. MSN will move into the facility in early 2024. The new broadcast facility will be SMPTE 2110 and feature two separate studios plus insert studios and five control rooms.

MSN will also be expanding into the digital streaming in the months to come.

The channel used the NBC Sports Washington name from 2017 to 2023.