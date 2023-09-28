Houston station switches to ABC group graphics package

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Houston’s KTRK became the second ABC-owned station to switch to the group’s updated graphics package.

The look largely follows the design sister station WLS in Chicago debuted in June 2023, though with some tweaks, updates and new looks.

The look was designed by Vivid Zero.

Thanks to KTRK’s red, white and blue logo, the base look of its iteration of the package uses those colors and forgoes the use of the gold used predominantly in Chicago, giving a glimpse on at least one way the look might be customized on a per-market basis.

Chicago does use red for breaking news and other applications.

KTRK’s opens and rejoins use a nearly identical layout but with Houston imagery swapped out in favor of Chicago landmarks in the various rectangular panes.

The Houston outlet also uses the curved 3D spaces that were not part of the WLS launch, but have since worked their way into that station’s look as well.

In Texas, the curved elements tend to show more of the curve, including the option for ribbon-like effect that serves as a sort of transitional element.