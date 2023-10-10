NBC News updates special report graphics with new logo

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC News replaced the “classic” version of its logo in its special report open and graphics.

The network did not change the core look and feel of the animated slate and open, which still uses the same basic look that it has since 2017.

The changes are subtle and only significantly impact any time the NBC News logo is used on screen. In each of these cases, it has been shifted to use the new peacock icon along with the updated logotype set in the proprietary NBC Tinker.

It has also been updated in the insert graphics in the two places it appears — just above the live bug in the lower right of the screen and in the white box running along the bottom of the screen.

In all these cases, the longtime NBC News logo that used a custom version of Futura along with the peacock has been removed.

The special report graphics continue to use the font Effra for both the words “Special Report” in the open and along the bottom of the screen as well as in the banners themselves.

Effra was previously used in “NBC Nightly News” lower third banners as well as the special report look. The broadcast and special report look shared similar lower third layouts until “Nightly” got a new logo and graphics in June 2023.

Advertisement

It’s not clear if the plan is for the special report graphics to continue to use Effra; most NBC News productions at least one other typeface alongside Tinker in their overall graphics package. “Nightly” also switched to Tinker in its logo.

Previously, in June 2023, the network updated its special report lower third inserts to the current layout.

This latest change appears to have happened sometime in September 2023.

The network has slowly been phasing out the old NBC peacock and Futura-based logos on-air and other applications, but it’s likely to take years for it to be completely replaced.