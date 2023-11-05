Al-Ghad TV launches facility, studio overhaul from Ideal Systems Group

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Al-Ghad TV, an Arabic news channel, has completed an extensive upgrade of its broadcast facilities in Cairo, Egypt, with the help of Ideal Systems Group.

The renovation includes a new set design and advanced broadcast equipment in an effort to modernize the channel’s news delivery.

The channel’s main studio now features a design centered around a stylized globe, intended to reflect Al-Ghad TV’s international focus. This comes alongside new sets that accommodate various programming formats, equipped with Sony cameras and LED display walls from LianTronics, some of which can track to create various configurations on-air.

The studio’s new lighting operates on an IP-based system using the ArtNet protocol, allowing for dynamic lighting changes.

Al-Ghad TV has also integrated a suite of contemporary broadcast tools, including AVID’s iNews NRCS, Media Central Cloud UX Production Asset Management system, and Vizrt’s Viz 5 graphics engine, which supports augmented and virtual reality graphics. The audio network is upgraded to an all-IP system using Dante, managed by Solid State Logic’s equipment, and includes Sennheiser’s microphones and monitoring systems.

This project also entailed expanding the studio space to over 8,000 square feet spread across three floors, featuring additional control rooms, editing suites, and creative workstations. The upgraded facilities aim to support the work of over 130 journalists.

Since launching in 2012, Al-Ghad TV has established 34 news bureaus globally and is known for providing news coverage that steers clear of regional and sectarian conflicts, promoting tolerance and providing alternative perspectives in a polarized media landscape.

