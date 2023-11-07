Thai News Network launches state-of-the-art broadcast facility in Bangkok’s tech hub

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Bangkok’s Thai News Network (TNN) has recently upgraded and relocated its broadcasting facilities to True Digital Park 101, the largest tech and startup hub in Southeast Asia.

The project, a comprehensive overhaul of TNN’s broadcast operations, was spearheaded by integrator Qvest. The redesign embraces a distinctive visual identity that mirrors TNN’s brand. The new space comprises a newsroom, office areas and three studios spanning a total area of 15,500 square feet, supporting around 250 employees.

Clickspring Design led the architectural master plan and interior design, along with creating the new studios for TNN. mo2 design contributing the lighting design for the new spaces.

The relocation was executed in two phases, starting with master planning and concept design, followed by detailed design development and specifications. Qvest notes Feng Shui principles were integrated to enhance the flow and balance within the workplace.

Advanced broadcasting technology was a key focus, with Qvest conducting a thorough review to select the best equipment and solutions.

“The new facilities have significantly enhanced our team’s productivity and broadcasting capabilities, providing a state-of-the-art environment that fosters creativity and collaboration. Working with Qvest and their partners was a seamless experience. Their expertise and innovative approach were instrumental in realizing our vision. The integration of such advanced technology solutions has elevated our broadcasting standards and confirms our ambition as leading news agency in Thailand and even far beyond,” said Ongard Prapakamol of Thai News Network.

TNN, a 24-hour news channel, is a division of Thai News Network Co., Ltd., part of the Charoen Pokphand Group and Telenor. It covers local and global news, business, environmental and sustainability issues, sports, technology, innovation, and health and food topics.