MSNBC launching ‘The Weekend’ with trio of hosts

MSNBC is launching a new weekend program Jan. 13, 2024, as part of a schedule shakeup aimed at improving its ratings against other cable news rivals.

“The Weekend” will launch Jan. 13, 2024, along with a schedule overhaul, and feature existing network talent Symone Sanders-Townsend, Alicia Menendez and Michael Steele.

The show will air for two hours starting at 8 a.m. eastern from Washington, D.C.

Promos suggest the show will be using Studio N5, which features windowed views of the Capitol, a seamless LED video wall alcoved with end caps as well as some other smaller venues with integrated monitors and peacock elements.

“The Weekend” will use a panel-style format featuring a mix of political views — with Sanders-Townsend and Menedez leaning more progressive and Steele, the former chairman of the GOP, more to the right.

MSNBC is promoting the new show with a bright and bold promo focused on the panel members and what appears to be an eclectic graphic look (though it could change between now and the debut).

The show’s title features a shaded in lowercase “n,” whose arch-like shape is then used a motif elsewhere in the look, including as a way to showcase portraits of the three hosts.

In addition to serving as a sort of arch-like frame around hosts’ heads, the design also shares shapes of the NBC peacock features as well as some of the “art deco” style looks NBC and MSNBC has been using on-set.

Meanwhile, other elements appear to include halftone dot textures, large circles and a variety of bold colors.