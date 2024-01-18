Pinnacle acquires set designer, fabricator Creative Dimensions

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Pinnacle, an experiential marketing company known for its work in sports and entertainment marketing, has announced the acquisition of Creative Dimensions.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Creative Dimensions has carved out a speciality designing sets and temporary studios for many sports teams and networks, including ESPN and MLB Network. The company, headquartered near Hartford, Connecticut, has also been involved in developing installations and exhibits for major brands like IKEA, Dairy Queen, and PepsiCo.

Brad Hogan, CEO of Pinnacle, noted that the addition of Creative Dimensions bolsters Pinnacle’s strategic focus on the intersection of marketing, culture, and branded content.

Pinnacle’s experience includes over 25 years in sports and entertainment marketing, with significant involvements in events like the Super Bowl and MLB All-Star games, as well as a growing presence in university esports programs.

“This is a natural evolution in Creative Dimensions’ progression of serving brands in and out of sports and entertainment,” said Joel Roy, president of Creative Dimensions, who will transition to the role of Hartford division president at Pinnacle. “Joining Pinnacle, as their sixth location nationwide, allows our team to expand our reach from coast-to-coast and offer our clients a host of additional experiential capabilities.”

This acquisition by Pinnacle follows other industry M&A including the merger of FX Design Group with Exhibit Design Group (EDG) in 2023.

