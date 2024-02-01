Super Bowl LVIII on CBS: Behind the production including 165 cameras

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Super Bowl LVIII on CBS Sports will deploy a range of broadcast technology, including 165 total cameras, with 48 featuring super slow-motion capability. The game will mark the first time CBS Sports has telecast a Super Bowl in 1080p HDR and 4K HDR.

Of the 48 super slow-motion cameras, 24 will feature 4K zoom extraction, a record number for a Super Bowl. CBS notes 4K zoom presents replay capabilities that enable closer looks at the game’s critical moments with uncompromised resolution and enhanced detail.

Beyond the stadium, CBS Sports plans to extend its coverage to showcase the vibrant atmosphere of Las Vegas.

This will involve utilizing a combination of sky cams and fly cams, including a “trolley cam,” and drones. These aerial cameras will offer views between the stadium and key points along the Las Vegas Strip, such as the Las Vegas Sphere.

Augmented reality (AR) cameras are another addition, with 23 units being used. This technology will integrate AR graphics into live broadcasts, projecting imagery over landmarks like the Bellagio fountains and Las Vegas Boulevard.

The broadcast will also leverage virtual and extended reality technologies. These will be used to project players onto Las Vegas Boulevard and provide a virtual reality experience for viewers. The use of real-time 3D animation graphics, created with Unreal Engine, will add to the dynamic presentation of the game and studio coverage.

Other enhancements include the use of shallow depth-of-field cameras for a more intimate look at players on the field, “Red Cat” POV cameras for unique replay angles, a 53-foot MovieBird TechnoCrane for sweeping stadium shots, the Falcon 360 Camera for comprehensive venue views and an array of wireless RF cameras to cover various aspects of the game.

NEP will support the CBS broadcast with Game Creek Video supporting the stage at the Bellagio and the Nickelodeon broadcast.

Advertisement

By the numbers

165 total cameras

24 cameras with 4k zoom extraction capability

6 “doink” cameras embedded inside the uprights

24 robotic cameras

20 cameras embedded inside endzone pylons

23 augmented reality cameras

5 skycams / flycams

3 drones

5 depth-of-field cameras

6 sets (Las Vegas strip & stadium)

49 replay machines

600+ record/playback channels

19 television mobile units

The broadcast will utilize a variety of Sony cameras, including:

HDC-3500 x 15

HDC-4800 x 4 (doing 4K x 4 times, and then cutting out HD)

HDC-5500 x 63

HDC-P50 x 23

FX9 x 1

FX6 x 1

Halftime Show – Produced by Roc Nation with Cinema Technical Management by James Coker/Funicular Goats. Director/Producer Hamish Hamilton – Done and Dusted.

Venice 2 x 10

Venice x 3

Burano

14 game cameras will be used during halftime