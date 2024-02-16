‘CBS Mornings’ scores win for day-after-Super Bowl edition, beating ‘GMA’ for first time ever

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

“CBS Mornings” leveraged the network’s Super Bowl coverage the previous day to eek out a rare win over “Good Morning America” and “Today” Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

The show, which typically lags behind ABC and NBC’s morning broadcasts, had co-anchors Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil and fill-in Vlad Duthiers anchoring from New York.

Nate Burleson, the third co-anchor, appeared live from Las Vegas at the site of Super Bowl LVIII, which CBS Sports broadcast the night before.

Burleson also appeared during the network’s Super Bowl coverage.

In total, the broadcast averaged 2.90 million viewers.

The margin over “Good Morning America,” however, was thin: Nielsen Media Research estimates just 7,000 viewers separated the two shows.

“CBS Mornings” edged out NBC’s “Today” by 49,000 viewers (it received 2.86 million on average).

The win was the first time “CBS Mornings” topped ABC and NBC under its current name and only the second time in history when a CBS morning news program took first place.

“CBS Mornings” attracted 654,000 viewers in the adults 25-54 demographic. It also outranked “GMA” by 103,000 in total among that demo.

CBS has also managed to win in the male age 25-54 demo for three weeks over “GMA” season to date and has narrowed the gap in total viewers between the two shows to the smallest margin since the 2017-2018 season. In the adults demo, it’s trailing “GMA” by the tightest gap ever.