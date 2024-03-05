ITV updates its group logo, following 2022 rebranding for child brands

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

ITV plc, the British parent of multiple other channels and brands using similar names, has introduced a corporate rebranding.

The move comes after the company announced its primary channel ITV would change its name back to ITV1 in 2022 and a subsequent rebranding effort for that channel as well as ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe and ITVX.

At the time, the company noted the move was made in order to restrict “ITV” to refer to the group, not a specific property.

Key changes included redrawn numerals and accent type and a new color palette.

To be clear, this redesign, which rolled out in late February 2024, only affects the parent company ITV plc, as opposed to any of the actual brands, channels or platforms it owns.

That said, ITV plc will use the same wordmark as its child brands, a loopy script that’s been used since 2013. By default, it gets filled with a gradient that runs left to right using a yellow-green and two shades of blue, which are a nod to the color used for ITVX, ITV Studios and ITV1, respectively (ITV2, ITV3, ITV4 and ITVBe follow under the ITV1 umbrella).

By using these colors, ITV plc is using the primary company logo to help “reinforce its three strategic pillars,” its traditional linear channels, streaming and original productions.

Like the 2022 rebranding, ITV Creative partnered with DixonBaxi on the project.