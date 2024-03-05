NBC sent ‘scrambling’ for studios after bedbug sighting

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

After an apparent bedbug sighting on the third floor of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, MSNBC and NBC News shows were sent scrambling to find space to produce shows from, according to a New York Post report.

The first bug was reported Sunday, March 3, 2024, according to a Mediaite source.

The floor was then cleared and the network brought in an exterminator and canine detection team.

The shutdown came just days before the MSNBC and NBC News Now’s Super Tuesday coverage was expected to air from the third floor.

At least some of Monday morning’s MSNBC New York-based programming appeared to be originating from alternate locations. “Way Too Early” appeared to be using one of the network’s sixth floor global media insert studios. The NYC portions of “Morning Joe” were broadcasting from the same place.

“Way Too Early” typically uses Studio 3A on the third floor, as do portions of “Morning Joe.” “Joe” often contains a mix of hosts in different locations, including from Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski’s Florida home and the network’s Washington, D.C. studios.

“Ana Cabrera Reports” broadcast from Studio 4E March 3. It normally uses 3A.

NBC and NBC News Now show “NBC News Daily” was also forced to relocate to the sixth floor. It usually broadcasts from Studio 3AW, formerly known as Studio 3C, from a studio originally designed for “NBC Nightly News.”

“Daily” also needed to use alternate video wall backgrounds during its time in the space, dropping the stylized cityscapes with the show logo added digitally on top of buildings and the current day of the week displayed in favor of a more generic image with NBC News logos blended into the skyline.

MSNBC was back to normal operations on the floor by the afternoon.

Studio shuffles continued Tuesday, March 5, 2024, however, as the network prepared Studio 3A for Super Tuesday. “Chris Jansing Reports,” for example, was relocated to Studio 3AW. It normally uses the main part of 3A.