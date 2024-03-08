NBC adds VP of regional editorial, moves D.C. news director into role
Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox.
NBC News has tapped Matt Glassman, currently news director at WRC in Washington, D.C. to be vice president of regional editorial for the network.
The position is new and Glassman will be responsible for encouraging reporting, expanded coverage and collaboration between NBC News, the network’s owned stations group and Telemundo-owned stations.
“Matt’s role reflects our growing ambitions to work more closely with our local stations, tapping our boots on the ground to deepen and elevate our coverage of breaking news, politics, the economy, investigations, and big news events from the election to the Olympics,” said NBC News’ president of editorial Rebecca Blumenstein, in a memo. “As part of his role, Matt will also collaborate closely with our affiliated stations, who are critical partners on breaking news and beyond.”
WRC did not announce a replacement for Glassman, who will remain based in Washington, D.C.
Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox.
tags
Matt Glassman, NBC News, NBC Owned Television Stations, Telemundo Owned Stations, wrc
categories
Broadcast Industry News, People on the Move