Disney+, Hulu and Max partner to sell a streaming mega-bundle

Call it Dulumax?

Disney, which owns Disney+ and controls Hulu, has signed an agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery to bundle its two, already-bundled streamers, with Max.

Normally, streamers are rivals — but teaming up in this way could help cut down on the number of people canceling their streaming packages.

The thinking appears to be that, by signing up customers to get three bundles for a flat rate, they won’t cancel if one service doesn’t have a show they’re interested in.

Streamers have long been plagued with viewers signing up to binge their favorite shows and then canceling until the show comes around again (if it does). This creates significant churn and makes it harder for the owners to keep revenue steady, which is at least one advantage that subscription business models are so appealing.

Paramount+ is already sold with Showtime (in fact the two brands have combined operations and leadership).

Disney already migrated Hulu on the Disney+ plus technology backbone and has been selling the two services as a bundle. It recently changed the Disney+ logo to be greener to further emphasize the package deal — which is more prominently marketed on its website and through other channels.

Pricing or a premiere date were not announced, nor were any details about how the companies might split revenue. It’s not clear if there will be a slight discount as an incentive for signing up for the bundle as opposed to each service individually.

Disney and WBD are also two of three partners, along with Fox, on the upcoming streaming bundle nicknamed “Spulu” for now that will offer the linear streams of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, SECN, ACCN, ABC, Fox, FS1, FS2, BTN, TNT, TBS and truTV.