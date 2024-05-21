Comcast will charge $15 a month to add three streamers to existing Xfinity plans

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Comcast apparently wasn’t kidding when it called its upcoming Netflix–Peacock–Apple TV+ bundle a “StreamSaver” — because it appears to be a pretty good deal for many users.

For customers already subscribing to the company’s Xfinity broadband or TV packages, the total cost will be just $15 more a month.

The standard prices of these services if bought separately would be:

Netflix Standard with Ads, $6.99 a month)

Peacock Premium (with ads), $5.99 a month

Apple TV+ (ad-free), $9.99 a month

Subscribing to all three separately would cost $22.97, or $7.97 more a month or $95.64 more a year.

Put another way, it’s almost like getting Netflix or Peacock for free or a nice discount on Apple TV+.

Bundling the three services saves around 35%.

“StreamSaver is a homerun for consumers who want top-tier entertainment and live sports, and for our world-class partners Peacock, Netflix and Apple who benefit from the reach and depth of our entertainment platforms and Xfinity’s marketing engine,” said Dave Watson, CEO of connectivity and platforms, Comcast, in a statement. “StreamSaver also reinforces the value of our broadband products, offering customers new ways to save money on streaming entertainment via the nation’s best and most reliable network in and out of the home.”

For subscribers of Xfinity’s Now skinny, ESPN-less vMVPD, StreamSaver can be added for an extra $10 a month, making the total cost of the subscription $30. The lower price point is because Now services include Peacock Premium already.

The cost of the bundle doesn’t account for Comcast’s other charges so that you can actually access the streamers — such as broadband service.

Technically you don’t need to use a Comcast internet connection to access the streaming services, though if you don’t subscribe to that you’d either need to be paying for Xfinity TV or Now services.

StreamSaver goes on sale the week May 27, 2024.

Previously reports noted that Netflix tends to have one of the lowest churn rates in the industry (and often ranks high in terms of customer value), which could mean that Comcast is able to keep people paying the $15 a month for StreamSaver even if they find themselves using the other two offerings less.

It’s also important to keep in mind that two of the three streamers will require users to watch limited advertising during content, though research is showing customers don’t mind that as much, especially with the breaks being shorter and more innovative ad formats being added. It does not appear StreamSaver is offering a higher price point to remove ads.

There’s no word on the financial structure of Comcast’s deals with Apple and Netflix — such as whether the three companies are splitting subscription revenue, ad revenue or both. It’s also possible Comcast is just paying Apple and Netflix a likely highly reduced rate for each subscriber with or with any revenue share for Netflix ads.

One consumer profile that this offer is less likely to benefitare customers who get one or more of these streaming services included as part of bundled savings such as Apple One or as part of another service, such as mobile phone plans. Some Xfinity subscribers are also still getting free Peacock accounts, at least for the time being, with their TV-broadcast packages.