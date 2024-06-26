NBC revamps evening Olympics coverage with “Primetime in Paris”

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBCUniversal is set to significantly revamp its primetime coverage for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, introducing a new show called “Primetime in Paris” on NBC and Peacock.

This reimagining of the network’s signature Olympic program aims to deliver a different viewing experience for audiences across the United States.

Hosted by veteran sportscaster Mike Tirico from the Trocadero, the show will feature the Eiffel Tower and River Seine as its backdrop, setting a distinctly Parisian tone. This location choice underscores NBC’s intent to showcase the host city’s landmarks alongside athletic achievements.

The network is implementing several changes to create what it describes as a visually striking and narratively compelling nightly broadcast. Each episode will open with a cinematic main title sequence created in partnership with Imaginary Forces. Set to a new rendition of the classic Olympic theme “Bugler’s Dream,” this sequence is designed to set the tone for the evening’s coverage.

In a departure from traditional coverage, “Primetime in Paris” will typically begin by highlighting a gold medal victory from that day’s competition. This approach aims to showcase a significant athletic achievement early in the broadcast.

A key feature of the new format is the introduction of an “Event of the Night” segment. Scheduled for the show’s third hour, this feature will provide in-depth coverage of the Games’ biggest stories and competitions with limited commercial interruption. This move reflects a trend in sports broadcasting to offer more uninterrupted content.

NBC plans to incorporate new technology to provide different perspectives on the Olympic experience. The network intends to include athlete-generated content, behind-the-scenes looks at the Olympic Village and mic’d up athletes interacting with their families. This access could offer viewers a more personal connection to the Games.

“Primetime in Paris will be unlike any previous Olympic primetime show in U.S. television history. We are going to be highly imaginative in our approach, distilling the best-of-the-best from each day’s events and telling those stories in a unique way,” said Rob Hyland, primetime producer for NBC Olympics.

Advertisement

The changes to the primetime show are part of NBCUniversal’s larger Olympic coverage strategy.

The network plans to provide at least nine hours of daily content on NBC and Peacock, including live finals of popular events like swimming, gymnastics and track and field. This extensive daytime coverage takes advantage of the time difference between Paris and the U.S. East Coast.

These changes come as networks face the challenge of maintaining viewer interest in an era of diverse media consumption. With streaming services and social media offering quick access to results and highlights, networks are exploring ways to provide more than event recaps. NBC’s new approach appears designed to offer a broader Olympic experience, combining results with storytelling and cultural elements.