Roundup: How networks intro’d CNN’s debate simulcast

With most major broadcast and cable news networks opting to simulcast CNN’s debate June 27, 2024, each one was given the chance to introduce the event using its own looks under a series of rules.

ABC News

ABC used its familiar female announcer with a dramatic cut open.

NBC News

NBC News continued to use its “Decision 2024” look, with Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie anchoring from Studio 3B West, the future home of WNJU Telemundo 47 but has been used as an election set previously.

CBS News

CBS News anchored coverage from New York City, using Studio 1515 off of Times Square. The network’s bold glassy red, white and blue look that debuted in March 2024 became a bit more subtle. A wide anchor desk with LED ribbon was brought in to replace the typical circular desk used for “CBS Mornings,” which calls the space home, and the floor sported a matching decal.

CNN

As host network, CNN had multiple indoor and outdoor setups throughout its Techwood campus. The network also used the nearby McCamish Pavilion owned by Georgia Institute of Technology, as its spin room and press center locatio, also providing outdoor standup locations around the perimeter of the arena.

CNN reused most of its 2020 debate set, a series of LED panels arranged in a wing-like array. Because there was no audience, the network brought in additional LED video walls to fill in the space behind moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

A rectangular proscenium arch was added, along with some additional LED panels in the wings and to either side of the modeators.

The graphics behind the candidates were updated with use the new CNN election graphics look introduced in January 2024, with the repeated CNN logo background getting subtle triangular accents.

The open reduced the amount of virtual 3D spaces used and added in more vertical animations and the network also used the debate stage LED array to showcase debate rules and format information.

Fox

Fox also featured an open framing up the face-off about to happen, with a panel in Studio B in New York City, using part of the studio has become the temporary home to multiple shows on the network as it updates Studio M.

MSNBC

MSNBC broadcast from Studio 3A and used an extended open introducing its panel members.

NBC News Now

Tom Llamas anchored from inside the spin room in Atlanta.

Telemundo

Telemundo’s coverage originated from Miami, Florida, from its main news studio. Augmented reality branding elements were added to the space, though they briefly disappeared for a time.

As is typical, Telemundo used its own take on the Decision 2024 look used by NBC and MSNBC, with animated typography playing a key role in the open.

Univision

Univision coverage was branded under “Destino 2024: Debate Presidencial” and included a red, white and blue graphics that used traditional columns and rows of stars as dominant graphics elements.

PBS News

PBS News presented special coverage from its new studio at WETA in Washington, which is normally home to “PBS News Hour,” “PBS News Weekend” and “Washington Week,” with additional modular desk units brought in to accomodate its large panel.