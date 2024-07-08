Los Angeles duopoly plans back-to-school donation drive

KNBC and KVEA in Los Angeles will once again sponsor “Supporting Our Schools” and “Apoyando a Nuestras Escuelas,” a back-to-school donation drive to help students get the supplies they need to succeed in the new academic school year.

Between July 8, 2024, and Aug. 11, 2024, the public is invited to join the stations by making a donation to support youth programming at the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles and the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation. Funds raised will provide resources to students and families in Southern California.

The campaign will culminate with backpack distribution events to be held between Aug. 1, 2024, and Aug. 10, 2024.

“We are proud to partner with the YMCA LA and MAOF on this year’s back-to-school initiative to support our communities by providing resources to students ahead of the new academic school year,” said Todd Mokhtari, president and general manager of Telemundo 52 and NBC4, in a statement. “Connecting families to resources is at the core of what we do as local stations and we invite our viewers to join us in this effort.”

The stations are partnering with the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles and the MAOF to host a series of back-to-school events where NBC4 and Telemundo 52 talent will be on hand to distribute backpacks and school supplies to students.

This partnership helps support the organization’s efforts to strengthen the region’s most underserved and under-resourced urban neighborhoods by addressing pressing academic and community needs. The backpacks and supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

The distribution events will take place as follows:

Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Southeast-Rio Vista YMCA. 4801 E. 58th Street, Maywood, CA 90270

Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA, 2900 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90023

Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at MAOF Ontario Early Learning Center, 1205 N. Baker Avenue, Ontario, CA 91764

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mid Valley YMCA, 6901 Lennox Avenue, Van Nuys, CA, 91405

Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Wilmington YMCA, 1127 N Avalon Boulevard, Wilmington, CA, 90744

Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at MAOF Riverside Early Learning Center, 4103 Tyler Street, Riverside, CA 92503

Sponsors for the 2024 Supporting Our Schools campaign include California Credit Union and Jacoby and Meyers.

California Credit Union will activate its branches in Los Angeles and Orange counties as donation sites for dropping off new school supplies through July 27. To find a participating credit union branch, click here.

Throughout the campaign, the stations will highlight stories surrounding back-to-school, education, and how donations can make an impact on families and students.