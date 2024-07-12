Networks promote coverage of Republican convention
Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox.
The major networks are promoting coverage of the upcoming 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
MSNBC
CNN
Fox
This spot promotes pre-convention coverage on July 14, 2025.
NBC
NBC’s spot promotes both Lester Holt’s interview with President Joe Biden July 15, 2024, and its coverage of the convention, including directing viewers to NBC News Now.
More promos will be added to this post as they air.
Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox.
tags
2024 Republican National Convention, CNN, Fox, Fox News, MSNBC, NBC, NBC News, NBC News Now, news promos, promos, TV Promos
categories
Broadcast Industry News, Cable News, Elections, Featured, Networks, News Promos and Sports Promos