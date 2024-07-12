Networks promote coverage of Republican convention

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The major networks are promoting coverage of the upcoming 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MSNBC

CNN

Fox

This spot promotes pre-convention coverage on July 14, 2025.

NBC

NBC’s spot promotes both Lester Holt’s interview with President Joe Biden July 15, 2024, and its coverage of the convention, including directing viewers to NBC News Now.

More promos will be added to this post as they air.