‘The Daily Show’ backs off on coverage from RNC after assassination attempt

Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” has pulled back its plans to be on the ground at the Republican National Convention after the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

The show had been planning to provide satirical coverage of the events at the RNC from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but has since opted to cancel those plans.

In a statement on social media, the show said that “logistical issues and the evolving situation in Milwaukee” led to a need to “reschedule” the events in Wisconsin. The show did not elaborate further on how its coverage might be rescheduled.

Comedy Central is also preempting “The Daily Show” July 15, 2024, the first night of the convention. It will air as normal July 16 through 18, 2024, however.

Original plans called to for taped shows July 15 to July 17, 2024, with a live broadcast July 18. All broadcasters were scheduled for the Marcus Performing Arts Center and tickets to those events appear to have been sold out.

The status of the show’s plans has not been clarified.

Former permanent host Jon Stewart had been scheduled to host the July 15 edition. It’s not clear if he will still play a role in the show’s coverage of the RNC.

