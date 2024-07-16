BET launches two Tyler Perry FAST channels

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

BET Media Group is launching two free, ad-supported streaming television channels focused on programming and content from Tyler Perry.

The channels, BET Tyler Perry Comedy and BET Tyler Perry Drama, will collectively draw on over 600 hours of original programming, best of highlights and cast conversations. The channels mark the first time much of this content is available via FAST.

Marathons of Tyler Perry’s BET shows, including “Tyler Perry’s Sistas,” “Tyler Perry’s The Oval,” “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne,” “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless,” “All the Queens Men,” “Tyler Perry’s ZATIMA,” and “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” are now available on major FAST platforms such as Roku, Pluto TV, Plex, TCL, Freevee and more to be announced.

Plans call to for “Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns,” “Tyler Perry’s The Haves and The Have Nots,” “Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse” and “Tyler Perry’s Too Close To Home” to join the FAST offerings in the future.

“The introduction of Perry’s content to FAST channels is a momentous occasion in our partnership,” said Louis Carr, president of media sales at BET Media Group, in a statement “We’re thrilled to provide Black audiences with a fresh avenue to enjoy Tyler Perry’s content and offer more access options for our original programming.”

BET Media Group recently announced the extension of its multi-year content partnership with Tyler Perry through 2028, spanning linear and streaming. Under this new agreement, Tyler Perry will deliver hundreds of new episodes to BET, comprising top existing and entirely new series.