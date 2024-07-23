CNN blends ‘NewsNight,’ election branding

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

“CNN NewsNight” offered up a specially-branded hour to cover the heavy onslaught of political news the evening of July 22, 2024.

Originating from Studio 19Y in Hudson Yards with video walls sporting graphics inspired by the network’s 2024 election look, the broadcast started with a pre-produced cold open.

Anchor Abby Phillip helmed a panel, with each member introduced in the open as being “live from the table.” As this was mentioned, a brief shot of the hot set sans guests or talent was shown.

The July 22 edition of “NewsNight” was also branded under the “State of the Race” banner and the evening’s open used both the show logo and “State” logotype within the CNN election package.

“NewsNight” airs in the key 9 p.m. timeslot and went up against a special edition of “The Rachel Maddow Show” on MSNBC that was branded under the network’s Decision 2024 look.

CNN, unlike MSNBC, appeared to be opting to reserve any specific branding of its political coverage to primetime. MSNBC used different looks and anchor setups during its dayside coverage July 22, while CNN largely stuck with its normal schedule, show opens and breaking news graphics to cover President Joe Biden’s exit from the 2024 election, Vice President Kamala Harris’ move to the top of the ticket along with the avalanche of political news those moves set off.

