Inside NBC’s Paris Olympics coverage plan: Live sports, city scenery and Gen-Z appeal

NBC is emphasizing live content, integration of the host city and efforts to engage diverse audiences in its coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

During a recent media conference call, NBC Olympics executives outlined plans for over 7,000 hours of coverage across multiple platforms including linear television and streaming.

The network aims to capitalize on the favorable time zone difference, offering extensive live daytime coverage of popular events on NBC. Simultaneously, NBC is reimagining its primetime programming to focus on in-depth storytelling and highlights from the day’s competitions.

In a departure from the recent Olympics, which were constrained by pandemic-related restrictions, NBC is returning to a more traditional production approach with a significant on-site presence in Paris. The network also plans to feature the host city prominently throughout its coverage, integrating iconic Parisian locations and landmarks.

To broaden its appeal, particularly to younger viewers, NBC is incorporating non-traditional voices into its coverage team, including celebrities and social media personalities.

Comprehensive coverage across platforms

Molly Solomon, NBC Olympics and Paralympics executive producer, highlighted the network’s commitment to live coverage, particularly during U.S. daytime hours.

“As we’ve been saying for more than a year, all the best content will be live across the country on NBC in daytime, and we’re re-imagining the primetime show to provide the in-depth storytelling about the best events of the day,” Solomon explained.

The network aims to take full advantage of the favorable time zone difference between Paris and the United States. Solomon noted, “When we realized we had Paris 2024, the first thing we thought about, how can we take advantage of the time zone and show all the most popular sports live on NBC in the daytime?”

NBC’s coverage will begin daily with the “Today” and continue until 6:00 p.m. with live sports broadcasts. Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, will offer complete coverage of all 329 medal events, replays and wrap-around original programming.

Paris as a co-star

The network plans to heavily feature Paris in its coverage, returning to an approach used in previous Olympics.

“You harken back to some Games of old, and what I remember, particularly in Beijing, London, I could go all the way back to Barcelona when I started, and the host city was always the co-star. That’s where we’re elevating Paris, back to that point,” Solomon said.

Mike Tirico, NBC’s prime-time host, echoed this sentiment: “Paris is just a massive co-star in these Games. Nothing is bigger than the athletes and the competition, but Paris is pretty darn close second to that, I’ll tell you.”

The Opening Ceremony is set to showcase the city extensively.

“This opening ceremony is going to showcase the city… the whole Opening Ceremony is embedded in the heart of the city. So we’re going to kick off with almost a tutorial, a very artistic tutorial on the city, and it promises to be just magnificent,” said Solomon.

Engaging younger audiences

NBC is implementing several strategies to appeal to younger viewers, including collaborating with social media influencers and incorporating non-traditional voices in its coverage.

“We’ve taken a very different approach to these Games by bringing in some nontraditional voices with expert communicators to provide their perspective on Paris 2024: Kelly Clarkson and Peyton Manning on the Opening Ceremony, Jimmy Fallon on the closing, watch parties with podcaster Alex Cooper, and the most comprehensive whip-around show ever in Olympic history with ‘Gold Zone’ anchored by Scott Hanson and company,” said Solomon.

Perhaps the most notable addition to NBC’s coverage team is rapper Snoop Dogg, who will serve as a prime-time correspondent.

“Remember I’ve got kids that are Gen-Z. Remember me, I’ve got a house full of them, and then I’ve got a football league of Gen-Zs and grandkids. This is my world. I love speaking their language and getting on the same page with them,” said Dogg.

He added, “I’m an old dog that can learn new tricks. Whenever I’m with that generation, I let them give me too legit information, and I take it and make it work.”

Return to traditional production methods

The 2024 Paris Olympics represent a return to more traditional production approaches for NBC following the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics and 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, with nearly 70 commentators and announcers on the ground.

Solomon clarified that the network’s on-site presence in Paris will be similar to pre-pandemic levels.

“Actually, our mix is the same as it was in Rio way back in 2016. You’re right that COVID prevented us from sending a lot of our commentators to Beijing, but we’re back with so many of the popular sports. We’ve got play-by-play and analysts here. We have nearly 70 commentators and announcers on the ground, plus we have reporters able to go to any sport and cover any sport that happens.”

Tirico highlighted the significant difference in the working environment compared to recent Olympics.

“Well, I can go walk for a cup of coffee. I couldn’t do that in Beijing. So we’ll start there. It is so different. I can’t tell you how different it is,” said Tirico. “There will be a lot of American fans here, which hasn’t happened the last few games. Remember Rio and the Zika virus. Pyeongchang was hard for folks to get to. You mentioned the last two, Tokyo and Beijing.”

Tirico suggested that the combination of Paris as a desirable destination and the return of fans could lead to a particularly memorable Olympic Games.

“For American athletes, athletes from around the world, they’ll feel the energy of the fans, they’ll feel the passion of Paris, and I think it will lead us to a Games that may rival London in 2012 for excitement and enthusiasm. People still talk about those Games and how great they were. Everything is in position for that to happen here this time around. I hope it does,” said Tirico.

As the Olympics approach, NBC’s comprehensive coverage plans aim to bring the excitement of Paris and the achievements of athletes worldwide to American viewers across multiple platforms.

With a mix of traditional sports coverage and new approaches to engage diverse audiences, the network hopes to capture the Games’ spirit while showcasing the host city’s beauty and culture.