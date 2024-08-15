WETA cuts through the ‘static’ to find the ‘signal’ in new campaign

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

WETA, the PBS member station in Washington, D.C., has launched a “Signal in the Static” campaign designed to engage its primetime audience ahead of PBS News’ national convention coverage.

“As our friends at PBS News gear up for convention coverage over the next few weeks, we wanted to engage our primetime audience with a promo that celebrates WETA’s storied legacy as a leader in public media in our nation’s capital,” the station told NewscastStudio.

The station dove into its vaults with Floriana Creative’s Skye Beitler to locate key clips from its past.

The promo features voiceover artist Paul Anthony, who has been a cornerstone of WETA productions for decades.

All of that has been paired with custom music from Stephen Arnold Music, combined with the existing sonic branding, also from SAM, first introduced in 2022.

Project credits

Producer and writer: Dylan Wilbur for WETA

Producer, director, editor, photographer: Skye Beitler for Floriana Creative

Voiceover: Paul Anthony

Score: Chad Cook, Mack Price, Paul West, Jesus Garcia, Noelle D. for Stephen Arnold Music

