Networks feature Chicago heavily in DNC coverage opens

As expected, the networks descended on Chicago’s United Center arena for the 2024 Democratic National Convention.
Here’s a look at how various ones kicked off their coverage Aug. 19, 2024, many of which used the iconic Chicago skyline and select landmarks.
ABC News
CBS News
NBC News
CNN
In addition to the open, CNN also inserted its own extended reality elements over the DNC stage.
MSNBC
PBS
Fox and NewsNation did not appear to use any special opens.
