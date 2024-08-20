Networks feature Chicago heavily in DNC coverage opens

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

As expected, the networks descended on Chicago’s United Center arena for the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Here’s a look at how various ones kicked off their coverage Aug. 19, 2024, many of which used the iconic Chicago skyline and select landmarks.

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

CNN

In addition to the open, CNN also inserted its own extended reality elements over the DNC stage.

MSNBC

PBS

Fox and NewsNation did not appear to use any special opens.