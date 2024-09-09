James Earl Jones, iconic voice of CNN (and Darth Vader) dies

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

James Earl Jones, a prolific actor and longtime voice of CNN, died Sept. 9, 2024, according to multiple reports — and it’s not clear if the network might continue to use his voiceovers.

Jones recorded his first announcements for CNN in 1990. His trademark deep voice (which also happened to be that of Star Wars villain Darth Vader), became almost synonymous with the phrase “This is CNN.”

Other various were also recorded over the years, including ones that added the line “The world’s news network.”

It was often accompanied by a variation of the network’s signature sonic branding, ending with the mnemonic “dah dah dum.”

“We are deeply saddened to hear of James’s passing,” a CNN spokesperson told NewscastStudio. “He was the voice of CNN and our brand for many decades, uniquely conveying through speech instant authority, grace and decorum. That remarkable voice is just one of many things the world will miss about James. Our thoughts are with his family.”

The spokesperson did not respond to a query about whether the network might continue to use his voiceovers. It’s not clear if Jones’ agreement with CNN might have contained a provision for what would happen with his precorded voiceovers after his death.

Jones’ voice was used for a variety of applications over the years across CNN, including pre-recorded opens for “New Day” in 2013.

In 2018, CNN anchor John Berman, who had just ascended to the “New Day” anchor chair, expressed the thrill of hearing his name announced by Jones.

Back in 2013, actor Denzel Washington, also known for his distinct voice, “volunteered” to take over the role of saying “This is CNN” if needed.

Jones was not the only stage and screen actor to try his hand at news announcing.

Michael Douglas has taken a turn as announcer for “NBC Nightly News,” while Dennis Haysbert (who’s played the president of the U.S. on “24” and is also known as the “Allstate man”) announced for “Meet the Press.”

“CBS Evening News” previously used the voice of legendary anchor Walter Cronkite when Katie Couric first took over in 2006.