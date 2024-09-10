U.S. networks kick off debate coverage
Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox.
Sept. 10, 2024 saw a pivotal matchup between Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in Philadelphia.
Produced by ABC News and simulcast across most major networks, the debate was the focus of much of the news cycle in the days leading up to Tuesday.
Here’s how various U.S. networks kicked off their coverage:
ABC News
CBS News
NBC News
CNN
MSNBC
Fox
NBC News Now
Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox.
tags
2024 ABC Debate, ABC, ABC News, CBS, CBS News, CNN, donald trump, Fox News, Kamala Harris, MSNBC, NBC, NBC News, NBC News Now
categories
Broadcast Business News, Cable News, Elections, Heroes, Network Special Reports, Networks