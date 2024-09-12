Promo roundup: ‘Count on Kevin,’ marking 70 years in Maine, two WX teams and back to school with ABC 7

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Here’s a look at some news promos created by stations across the country.

KFSN ‘Heat: Count on Kevin’

This promo for the ABC-owned station in Fresno, California, focuses on the pesky heat and the importance of accurate forecasts from chief meteorologist Kevin Musso.

KCNC ‘Your home in August’

In this simple spot from CBS-owned KCNC in Denver, Colorado, the station ties into the network’s coverage of the Broncos’ final pre-season game and its locally-produced “Coach Prime’s Playboook” show while also mentioning its other local news coverage.

WCSH ‘News Center Maine: 70 years’

Tegna’s WCSH in Portland, Maine, is marking its 70th anniversary and is using this promo to spotlight the station’s history of commitment to the region, including shots of talent out in the community and around the station.

WMAQ and WSNS Chicago weather

WMAQ in Chicago, Illinois, and its Spanish-language sister station WSNS, are airing a promo that emphasizes the combination of the two stations’ weather teams, as well as the accuracy of its forecasts.

KABC ‘Back to school’

ABC-owned KABC is Los Angeles is promoting its newscasts and the vital information they can provide with this back-to-school themed promo.

